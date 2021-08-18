10 of the best UK walking holidays for 2021

The U.K. (England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland) is a nature lover’s paradise for those who know where to look. Wildlife thrives across the country, both in protected national parks and nature reserves and against unexpected urban backdrops. In particular, the island nation is a haven for many different bird species—those that live and breed here all year round and those that take temporary refuge on their annual migrations between the icy north and the warmer climates of Europe and Africa. The British Trust for Ornithology has recorded 619 species living wild in the UK, and in this article, we take a look at a few of the best places to see them.