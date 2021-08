The Lady Eagles avenged a loss from the weekend, defeating Edinburgh 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21. “I am extremely impressed with the fight our kids showed. All four sets were extremely competitive and required a great deal of focus and grit to pull out the win. We showed huge improvements after our opening-round games. There are still areas we need to clean up, but overall I am happy with our performance at this early point in the season. Our seniors showed tremendous leadership last night, they are a huge asset to our team and our program overall,” Coach Schmeltz said.