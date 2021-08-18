Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to conduct sobriety checkpoint on August 21st

“Sheriff’s Office to conduct sobriety checkpoint”. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, together with members of the Maryland State Police, Mt. Airy Police Department, Westminster Police Department, and the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location on August 21st, 2021, to promote awareness and reduce the number of alcohol-impaired drivers on the roads. The checkpoint is part of the agency’s traffic safety initiative to keep county roads safe for residents and travelers. The checkpoint will be clearly marked with signs, lights, and uniformed officers.