Wilmington, DE

ConnectWilmington Moves Forward with Smart Streetlight Installation in Wilmington

 7 days ago
Delmarva Power personnel installs the City’s first smart LED streetlight during phase one of the ConnectWilmington initiative. (Image via the City of Wilmington) WILMINGTON, DE — The City of Wilmington and Delmarva Power recently announced the start of the second phase of ConnectWilmington, an initiative to modernize the City’s streetlights. The next portion of the project, beginning in October, will upgrade approximately 2,200 Delmarva Power-owned streetlights to new smart LED streetlights by the first quarter of 2022. The City and Delmarva plan to upgrade all 6,800 Delmarva Power-owned streetlights in Wilmington to smart LEDs by late 2022.

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

#Smart City#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Productivity#Streetlights#Delmarva Power#Wilmingtonians
