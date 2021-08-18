Cancel
Bloomfield, IN

Rivet, NK Girls Volleyballers Both Win; Rivet, SK Both Soccer Winners

wzdm.com
 7 days ago

(Rivet Volleyball Wins at Bloomfield) The Rivet girls volleyball team is now 2-0 on the season, winning 3-1 at Bloomfield. Anna Herman led the Lady patriots with 16 kills and 6 Blocks. Mary Herman added 14 kills while Arianna Gerkin had ten kills and ten points. Kenadee Frey and Allison Hensley each had 20 assists. The Rivet JV is also 2-0 after a 2-1 winover Bloomfield. Helena Miller had 15 points and 8 kills for the lady Patriots.

