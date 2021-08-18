Review: FLAG DAY Is a Father-Daughter Story With Raw Performances of a Lifetime
I was able to get to the theater to see a screening of Flag Day this week ahead of its release this Friday, and I was so happy to be able to see the incredible performances in this film. The movie is directed by Sean Penn, and it is based on the true story documented in the memoir Film-Flam Man, by Jennifer Vogel. Sean Penn portrays John Vogel in the picture, a life-long con-man who is constantly trying to work his next big idea, while sometimes playing the role of father to his two kids.geektyrant.com
