Review: FLAG DAY Is a Father-Daughter Story With Raw Performances of a Lifetime

Based on the real-life story of journalist Jennifer Vogel, Flag Day offers a volatile father-daughter tale that is as much about the way we love certain family members unconditionally as it is about how those same family members can be a constant source of disappointment in our lives. And often those two feelings about someone occur simultaneously over our entire life. Vogel is played as an adult by Dylan Penn, the daughter of her director/co-star Sean Penn and actor Robin Wright. The elder Penn naturally plays Vogel’s father John, one of the world’s most ambitious losers who excels in screwing up his life and the lives of those closest to him. John lies as frequently as he chain smokes, but there’s a bond between him and Jennifer that is unbreakable, and her capacity for trusting him when she knows she shouldn’t is often soul-crushing.