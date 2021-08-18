Paper Airplane Contest

When you need to trim paper, photos, or other art materials, a dedicated paper cutter will keep lines straight and speed up your projects. While guillotine-style cutters are popular, rotary trimmers offer a number of advantages for many crafters and artists. They are safer both for you as you work and for households with children, since the blade is out of the way and hard to reach. Rotary cutters also allow you to make continuous cuts on large pages. Finally, on most models you can switch the blades out once they get dull or to create specialty edge cuts (think scalloping and pinking)—something you just can’t do with guillotine cutters. To help you find the right rotary paper trimmer for your needs, we’ve selected some surefire options here.