Peggy Ruckdeschel

Peggy Marie Kingery Ruckdeschel, 69, of Oxford, died peacefully at 1:55 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, IN. Peggy was born in Logansport, on Oct. 8, 1951, to Phillip and Ione Henderson Kingery. She grew up in Cutler, Ind., where she attended Cutler School until its closing, and then Carroll High School. A 1969 graduate of Delphi Community High School, she moved to Chicago and attended Patricia Stevens Finishing School where she trained as a flight attendant. She worked in Chicago as a secretary with Diversey Chemical and Intercraft Industries.