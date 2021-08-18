Study offers evidence for lower rates of depression in large US cities: ‘It’s not about the person. It’s about the environment’
CHICAGO – The pandemic has urged some city dwellers to leave urbanity in favor of locales with more space, including rural areas. But a new University of Chicago study may have folks rethinking making moves. Marc Berman, associate professor in the department of psychology, co-authored the work that cites cities predict lower depression rates among people, due to the social, socioeconomic and infrastructure networks that one finds in metropolises. Those same networks can lead to rapid increases in social interaction and higher rates of innovation and wealth production.www.sacbee.com
Comments / 0