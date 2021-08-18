Does a big bucks pet-sitting job sound too good to be true? Scam alert!

TAMPA, Fla. — You’re a college kid in need of a part-time job when a really tempting offer appears in your inbox. Pays big. Involves puppies. What could possibly go wrong?. Consumer advocates say be on alert for scam potential: The Better Business Bureau is seeing “multiple reports of a tempting scam that appears to be a friendly family looking for a pet sitter.” But it could actually be an attempt to mine your personal information and drain your bank account.