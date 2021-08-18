Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Does a big bucks pet-sitting job sound too good to be true? Scam alert!

By SUE CARLTON
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — You’re a college kid in need of a part-time job when a really tempting offer appears in your inbox. Pays big. Involves puppies. What could possibly go wrong?. Consumer advocates say be on alert for scam potential: The Better Business Bureau is seeing “multiple reports of a tempting scam that appears to be a friendly family looking for a pet sitter.” But it could actually be an attempt to mine your personal information and drain your bank account.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#English#University Of Tampa#Google
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy