Lounging by — and in — a pool is one of the greatest survival techniques during the long, swampy New Orleans summer. Since we don’t all have friends with pools, the next best thing is diving into one of the resort settings that welcome locals — for a fee of course. Being able to drink frosty cocktails and munch on elevated snacks just sweetens the deal. Some hotels work with Resort Pass for advance reservations, so start your staycation there.