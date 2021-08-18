Cancel
Daniels County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 20:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt Strong wind gusts will impact portions of Daniels, Roosevelt and western Sheridan Counties through 315 AM MDT At 210 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with strong wind gusts along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Scobey to 10 miles northeast of Wolf Point. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Plentywood, Scobey, Brockton, Medicine Lake, Froid, Flaxville, Archer, Port Of Raymond, Madoc, Bredette, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Outlook, Reserve, Raymond, Homestead, Daleview and Four Buttes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

