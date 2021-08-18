Cancel
After epochal disaster in Afghanistan, Biden should step down

By Quin Hillyer
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden should resign in disgrace. Seriously. As I have argued for decades , it is long past time for American politicians to adopt the Asian cultural model of resignations, as a matter of honor, for gross failures or derelictions. A “culture of shame ” would do much to restore faith in our institutions by reasserting a sense of personal responsibility to a political culture most see as being more about personal aggrandizement.

