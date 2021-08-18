(Published in the Norman Trans...

Case No. CJ-2021-571 In The District Court of Cleveland County. You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the above-styled matter and must answer the Petition filed by the Plaintiff within 41 days from the first date of publication of this Notice or the allegations contained in the Petition will be taken as true, and judgment will be entered in favor of Plaintiff in the excess amount required for diversity Jurisdiction, together with interest accruing, reasonable Costs of collection and attorney fees.