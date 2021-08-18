Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus Presents “we Are Family (Dedicated to the Memory of Jim Fahy)” on September 18 at United Church of Christ
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In a triumphant return to lift South Florida voices and spirits in harmony this fall, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus (FTLGMC) will present “We Are Family (Dedicated to the memory of Jim Fahy),” on Saturday, September 18, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The inspirational and entertaining live evening will include selections from Bette Midler, Leonard Cohen and the smash Broadway show, Kinky Boots.www.fortlauderdaleconnex.com
