Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

2021 Creative, Marketing and Digital Talent Report has Three Words for Leadership: Value People More

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. When looking for a new job, over 75% of job seekers put work-life balance first on their wants list, followed closely by remote work flexibility, according to a new report from Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm. The 2021 Creative, Marketing and Digital Talent Report found that an incredible 90% of job seekers are interested in working remotely at least some of the time, and that remote work is the most desired perk candidates look for, beating out higher compensation. Over half of job seekers would also take advantage of any professional certifications, technical training and additional coaching that employers offered, validating that these services are great recruiting tools.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Job Boards#Paid Leave#Digital Talent Report#Cella Highlights#Prweb#Diversity Network#Diversity Jobs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Beauty & FashionHypebae

SHAVONE. Launches Future of Creatives, Community Platform for Underrepresented Talent

SHAVONE., the multihyphenate creator representing a new generation in tech, announces the launch of community platform and consultancy, Future Of Creatives. An advocate of diversity and inclusion, SHAVONE. debuts her new project with the goal of elevating and offering much-needed space for underrepresented creators. A multidisciplinary group, Future of Creatives serves to amplify the stories of talent — including people of color and women creators — who work in tech, entertainment, contemporary art and fashion. The platform also seeks to promote equitable career development for young, emerging creatives and POC in these industries,
Businessprweek.com

Checkatrade hires agency for new digital creative brief

WPR was hired following a three-way competitive pitch. The brief is to supply content across Checkatrade's social channels. Consumer activity will include bringing Checkatrade’s ‘Recommendations you can rely on’ campaign to life across social channels, WPR said. There will also be a b2b focus, communicating with UK tradespeople to help secure digital leads.
Businessmartechseries.com

NICE Expands Digital CX Leadership with Digital Customer Guidance

NICE, today announced the acquisition of GoMoxie, an innovator of advanced digital assistance tools that anticipate customer needs and guide them through their online digital journey with relevant snippets of information. With the addition of GoMoxie, NICE is expanding its revolution of digital CX, taking experiences beyond the contact center and into smart conversational self-service, allowing organizations to meet customers on their preferred digital channels, understand their digital needs events, deliver the most relevant branded search content, proactively reach out with conversational AI, and lead them through a seamless and effortless omnichannel service journey.
Businessprweek.com

Instinctif names digital and creative heads

The former role goes to Rich Rust, who joins from logistics firm DP World, where he led the global digital and social media team and later established a marketing comms function for the digital logistics & technology business. Rust previously held in-house roles at Nissan in Europe and the Middle...
WWE411mania.com

WWE Posts New Job Listing for Creative & Talent Analyst

– The WWE corporate careers page has a new listing up for an analytics position. You can see the full details for the Analyst, Creative & Talent Analytics role for WWE below:. The Analyst, Creative & Talent Analytics is responsible for supporting internal stakeholders through qualitative and quantitative analytics, specifically...
Marketsmartechseries.com

3Q Digital Releases 2021 Growth Marketing Report

Report shares results of nationwide study of 400 senior marketing leaders. 3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, announced the release of its 2021 Growth Marketing Report. This in-depth report reinforces 3Q Digital’s forward-thinking vision of growth marketing and is the result of extensive survey research, data analysis and innovative marketing strategies conducted over the past year.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Looking To Hire Creative & Talent Analytics

The Analyst, Creative & Talent Analytics is responsible for supporting internal stakeholders through qualitative and quantitative analytics, specifically with respect to WWE’s creative and talent performance. This role will be responsible for reporting and analysis, automated dashboards, scorecards, and data quality. Key Responsibilities:. Support various business groups, including Creative Writing,...
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Byonic.ai Redefines the Future of Digital Marketing

FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. The next generation of AI- and ML-powered marketing is coming soon. Byonic.ai is the first-of-its-kind end-to-end platform for personalized lead insights, creative content, account intelligence, intent-based data, account-based marketing, and marketing automation. It allows data-driven teams to align their marketing, product, and customer success goals with revenue growth and sales.
SoftwareComputerworld

AI ROI: Computer Vision

As business leaders investigate the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), they continually find evidence of AI’s massive return on investment (ROI) a potential. In fact, McKinsey’s 2020 survey on the state of AI cites examples from different industries where businesses attribute at least 20% of their earnings to AI. According to the survey: “Respondents in automotive and assembly as well as in healthcare services and pharmaceuticals and medical products are the most likely to say their companies have increased investment.”
Travelmartechseries.com

New Sojern Report Shows Travel Marketers’ 2021 Plans For Digital Advertising

Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, published a new report titled, “How Travel Marketers Are Activating Digital Advertising in 2021.” Worldwide Business Research (WBR) Insights surveyed senior decision makers in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, who own the marketing budget for a hotel, attraction or tourism brand. These 300 travel marketers shared key challenges faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led them to test new solutions, innovate with new messaging, and generally do more with less.
Internetmediapost.com

Rebalancing Big Data and Creativity in Digital Marketing

In recent years, our relationship with data has deepened. Data has allowed the digital advertising industry to evolve rapidly, bring us closer to consumers, and give us a higher level of control and testability. As our ties with data have strengthened, however, concerns about privacy, security and data health have proliferated.
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

American Leadership Initiative Releases Report on Advancing Digital Governance in the Pacific and Europe

Report recommends next steps to create a U.S.-led global digital governance agenda. WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / The American Leadership Initiative (ALI), an organization focused on developing a new vision for American global leadership through smart and robust diplomacy, development and trade policies, today released: Next Steps in US Digital Leadership: Advancing Digital Governance in the Pacific and Europe. The report builds on ALI's Global Digital Strategy for America released in February and recommends next steps to advance U.S. and global post-pandemic economic recovery, counter China's technology challenge, and ensure that America plays a leading role in writing the digital rules for the 21st century.
Economycrbjbizwire.com

Creative Solutionist Joins The Office People™

The Office People™ welcomes experienced Account Manager Jessica Fair to the team. Jessica has more than 12 years of experience in sales and marketing working in the hospitality and advertising industry. She is recognized for providing creative solutions that achieve incredible customer satisfaction. Jessica graduated from Florida Atlantic with a BA in Intercultural Communication.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Still no word on future leadership of Sony Music Australia

It’s been over 50 days since long-serving Sony Music Australis CEO Denis Handlin was dramatically sacked from the company, however leadership plans for the major label’s local leadership remain unclear. Multiple questions from TMN to Sony HQ in New York have been unsuccessful in garnering a response about the recruitment...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wella Company Leverages Global Diverse Talent With Three New Appointments To The Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wella Company ("Wella" or the "Company"), a global leader in the $100 billion beauty industry with a top professional and retail hair, beauty tech and nail portfolio of iconic brands including Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional and ghd, appointed three diverse C-suite executives to its Leadership Team.
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

The Met loses its talent coach in leadership wobble

The Met’s Assistant General Manager, Artistic, Diane Zola (pictured right), has resigned. Peter Gelb told staff she was leaving to pursue ‘other artistic opportunities’ – a phrase usually reserved for a massive fallout. Zola’s main task was to be Executive Director of the Lindemann Young Artists Program which nurtures next-gen...
MarketsCMSWire

A Look at the Top 4 Digital Marketing Categories

Digital marketing has become a necessity for any business attempting to survive in this day and age. It's been said that the most important thing is not the amount of money you spend on digital marketing but the way you spend it. What does this mean? Well, certain categories within digital marketing will give you more benefits than others, depending on your company's size and goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy