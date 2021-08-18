Cancel
Houston, TX

Opinion: We can't jail our way out of this perfect storm

By Letters to the Editor
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Editorial: Huffman's bail bill should target truly dangerous offenders - and nobody else,” (Aug. 13): Addressing rising violent crime is an urgent issue. Sen. Huffman’s bail bill fails to do this. Instead, it expands a two-tiered system of cash bail that is expensive, racially discriminatory and undermines the presumption of innocence. As the board points out, there are several problems with the bill, including provisions “so broad that they threaten to ensnare far more defendants than those deemed to pose a true risk to our communities.” It also targets charities that provide free bail assistance to low-income Texans while allowing free rein for bail bond companies.

