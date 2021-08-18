Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brazil’s Kovi closes $104M Series B to make car ownership ‘more inclusive’ in LatAm

By Mary Ann Azevedo
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an attempt to remedy that problem, São Paulo-based Kovi was founded in 2018 to give those people access to those opportunities. Kovi today is announcing it has raised $104 million in a Series B round of funding co-led by Valor Capital Group and Prosus Ventures. Quona, Broadhaven Ventures, GFC, Monashees, UVC Investimentos, PIPO, Norte and Globo Ventures also participated in the financing, in addition to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel through his family office. The round takes Kovi’s total equity raised since inception to about $145 million. The company also recently closed on a $20 million debt facility. It is not yet a unicorn, according to execs, who declined to reveal valuation.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Valor Capital Group#Prosus Ventures#Gfc#Monashees#Pipo#Norte#Globo Ventures#Tinder Co#Latin Americans#Kovi Co Founder#Arr#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessTechCrunch

Ai Palette raises $4.4M to help companies react faster to consumer trends

The round also included participation from returning backers food tech venture firm AgFunder and Decacorn Capital, and new investor Anthill Ventures. It brings Ai Palette’s total raised to $5.5 million, including a seed round announced in 2019. Ai Palette is based in Singapore, with an engineering hub in Bangalore. Its...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Mexico ‘steals’ Brazil’s place: why all tech startups want to be here

“If five years ago you had asked the leaders of Latin American startups technology-based that in which country they would like to expand their operations in the region, 90 percent would have chosen Brazil. Today, half would easily stick with their decision but the other would choose Mexico, “says German Stefan Krautwald, Managing Director of Latin Leap, a Singapore-based venture capital investment fund specialized in landing technology-based companies in the region. .
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's Logum makes 1st ethanol export to U.S. using pipeline to port

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian transportation company Logum Logistica said on Wednesday it carried out its first ethanol export deal to California using pipelines to move the biofuel from the producing region to the port. Logum, a company that has been investing in pipelines to transport fuel in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso leads Latam FX losses, Brazil's real surges

* Mexican peso trims early losses * Brazil's real surges 1% * Mexican stocks near record highs (Adds details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led losses across Latin American currencies on Wednesday as second-quarter GDP data missed expectations and raised fears of slowing growth. Brazil's real rebounded further from steep losses in recent sessions. The peso fell 0.3% as second-quarter economic growth came in at 1.5%, slightly below expectations of 1.7%. The Mexican economy also shrank in June from May. The reading, coupled with a spike in coronavirus infections has made the peso appear less attractive than some its high-yielding emerging market peers. A drop in Mexican inflation in the first half of August also lowered the chance of an interest rate hike by the central bank. "Even prior to the current crisis, the country’s economy had been under pressure, contracting in six of the eight quarters leading up to the pandemic," said Matthew Ryan, senior market analyst at Ebury. "The recovery has, however, not been quite as rapid as many of Mexico’s peers. We think this is partly a consequence of the government’s unwillingness to increase fiscal spending." Mexican stocks rose 0.5%, extending gains after hitting a record high on Tuesday. Industrials, and sectors most likely to benefit from an economic recovery were the top boosts to the benchmark index. But analysts questioned whether the gains would last, especially due to laggard vaccinations in the country. "The country’s equity market will likely continue to benefit from still-abundant global liquidity and further rounds of U.S. fiscal spending," said Alejo Czerwonko, chief investment officer, Emerging Markets Americas, at UBS Global Wealth Management. "But Mexico’s ability to repeat such a strong outperformance versus other emerging markets is in doubt, and we think a neutral stance is more appropriate now." Brazil's real rose 1% after surging nearly 3% on Tuesday, as a rise in August inflation pointed to more hawkish moves from the central bank. The real has rebounded from steep losses in recent sessions as investors look towards progress made by the government in improving its fiscal situation after a severe rise in spending during the pandemic. Data also showed that Brazil posted a much larger-than-expected current account deficit in July. Other Latam currencies retreated as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases persisted from last week. The dollar was slightly lifted by safe-haven demand. Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1275.92 0.47 MSCI LatAm 2476.46 1.09 Brazil Bovespa 120517.45 0.26 Mexico IPC 52264.06 0.54 Chile IPSA 4409.04 0.91 Argentina MerVal 71920.39 0.794 Colombia COLCAP 1325.93 -0.18 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2072 1.03 Mexico peso 20.2534 -0.26 Chile peso 783 -0.14 Colombia peso 3863.5 0.04 Peru sol 4.082 0.01 Argentina peso 97.4800 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Grant McCool)
Marketslatinfinance.com

Arytza exits LatAm with Bimbo deal in Brazil

Switzerland's Aryzta has exited Latin America after agreeing to sell its business in Brazil to Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, a spokesperson for the Zurich-based bakery company told LatinFinance on Monday. Arytza expects to close the sale before the end of the second quarter next year, pending regulatory approval, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined, however, to say how much the deal was worth. Arytza announced the sale on August 19, calling it a "further positive step" to rebuild the compa.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads gains as Latam FX tracks commodities higher

* EMFX sentiment seen improving * Copper, iron ore prices surge on Chinese demand hopes * Mexican peso muted on oil supply hit By Ambar Warrick Aug 24 (Reuters) - A rally in commodity prices boosted Latin American currencies in early trade on Tuesday, although uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy and the spread of the coronavirus capped any large gains. Brazil's real led the charge, rising 1.1% after sinking to a more than three-month low last week. Gains in the prices of iron ore and sugar, which are major exports of the country, supported the currency. Iron ore prices in particular surged on Tuesday as easing worries over the COVID-19 outbreak in China helped calm nerves over a potential hit to demand. Shares of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale jumped 3.5% and were among the biggest boosts to the Bovespa stock index, which rose more than 1%. Broader emerging market currencies also extended gains, with MSCI's index of currencies rising 0.3% after its biggest weekly drop in two months last week. The U.S. dollar was steady after surging to a more than nine-month high last week as investors fretted over rising COVID-19 cases and when the Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus measures and reduce liquidity in the market. The Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a point of focus for markets this week. Trading volumes are expected to be largely muted in anticipation of the event, which is expected to provide more clues to the Fed's plans. In Latin America, Colombia's peso rose 0.4% as oil prices extended a rally on expectations of a recovery in demand. "With the impact on demand fueling chatter that OPEC+'s next monthly output hike could be delayed, and China's 'Zero-Covid' strategy appearing to have quickly contained the outbreak, crude oil could once again have a solid footing to challenge the $70s again," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note. But crude exporter Mexico's peso was little changed as a fire on a Pemex oil platform wiped out about a quarter of the country's overall crude output. Chile's peso rose 0.3%, tracking gains in copper prices as investors bet on improving demand for the red metal this year, particularly in major importer China. Most Latin American stocks rose in early trade, with MSCI's index of regional stocks adding more than 2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1267.36 2.41 MSCI LatAm 2432.28 2.06 Brazil Bovespa 119485.59 1.71 Mexico IPC 52200.18 0.28 Chile IPSA 4376.13 -0.38 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1341.12 0.5 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3209 1.12 Mexico peso 20.2808 0.10 Chile peso 781.3 0.30 Colombia peso 3865.3 0.38 Peru sol 4.0908 -0.02 Argentina peso 97.4300 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

WherEx Notches $7M Series A Funding To Grow Across US, LatAm

The e-sourcing tool wherEX closed a $7 million Series A funding round to grow its business across the U.S. and Latin America, according to a press release on Monday (Aug. 23). An artificial intelligence (AI) trailblazer, wherEX specializes in making B2B commerce transparent while also working to increase competition across the space.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

SoftBank Makes First Foray Into Africa With OPay Investment

Giant technology investor SoftBank has made its first foray into Africa, making its first bet in Nigerian mobile payments platform OPay. The firm’s Vision Fund 2 led a $400 million funding round for the FinTech company, valuing it at $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday (Aug. 23). “We believe our...
Internetaithority.com

Viasat, Telefónica Global Solutions Make High-Speed, Reliable Satellite Internet Service Available to Even More Businesses Across Brazil

Viasat Inc., a global communications company, and Telefónica Global Solutions, the subsidiary of Telefónica that manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming, Multinationals and USA businesses, announced a partnership to increase the availability of fast, reliable satellite internet service aimed at businesses across Brazil. Per the agreement, Telefónica Global Solutions will be a wholesale distributor of Viasat’s high-speed satellite internet services in Brazil, serving businesses across the entire country.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

LatAm eCommerce Platform Nuvemshop Raises $500M in Series E Funding

Latin American eCommerce platform Nuvemshop, known as Tiendanube in Spanish-speaking countries, announced Tuesday (August 17) that it raised $500 million in its latest round of Series E funding. Nuvemshop’s funding round was co-led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, with participation from Alkeon and Owl Rock. Other investors in...
MarketsTechCrunch

MobileCoin closes on $66 million in equity in Series B round

The all-equity round brings the four-year-old, San Francisco-based company’s total funding to $107 million altogether, including a $30 million round led by Binance Labs back in 2018. According to founder and CEO Joshua Goldbard, the newest round values the outfit at $1.066 billion. As we reported earlier this year, MobileCoin...
EconomyAviation Week

Aeromexico Adds Connectivity To Brazil, Expands LATAM Codeshare

Aeromexico has announced its third new route in the past week with plans to launch a seasonal service between Cancun and São Paulo. The flag-carrier has offered service to Brazil for more than two decades, and this new route will increase the carrier’s total monthly seats between the countries by 43...
Technologyaithority.com

Gaming Platform Zupee Closes Series B At Over $500 Million Valuation

– Zupee is a leading innovator in online skill-based gaming in India. – The company has seen over 5x increase in its valuation in 6 months. – Newly raised $30 million will be used to enable scaling with portfolio expansion and deepening user reach. Zupee, a leading innovator in India’s...
Marketsairlinegeeks.com

LATAM Closes Second Quarter with $2.3 Billion in Liquidity

This Monday, the LATAM Airlines Group reported that it foresees better operational prospects for the next six months, despite the profound impact of the pandemic in Latin America so far this year. In a press release, the group stated that it plans to reach a capacity greater than 50% of...
WorldTechCrunch

Europe’s quick-commerce startups are overhyped: Lessons from China

Existing and well-funded online food-delivery service players like Delivery Hero are also joining the race by launching dedicated grocery offerings. However, if lessons from the world’s largest online grocery market, China ($400 billion), matter, then it’s clear that instant delivery is not the magic bullet to crack the dominance of Europe’s incumbent supermarket chains in the overall $2 trillion-plus flat market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy