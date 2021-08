This week, I’m watching an all-too-familiar experience for communications professionals unfold as the University of North Carolina social media team is attacked on, ironically, social media for capturing and sharing a campus tradition that some believe should have been canceled during the pandemic. They posted about it, but the decision to hold that event was not made by the social team. In this instance, like many others, communications critiques are a proxy for displeasure with leadership decisions. Viewing them as anything less undermines the feedback to campus leaders, which should inform their strategic next steps.