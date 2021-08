Lionel Messi has explained that Paris Saint-Germain’s “vision” convinced him to join after departing Barcelona on a free transfer.The Argentine’s 21-year association with the Catalan club ended after his contract expired this summer.And the 34-year-old has now penned a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club to form a third of one of the most dangerous attacking trios in European football history alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.Messi explained that PSG’s “ambition” and his familiarity with the squad, with several international colleagues, convinced him to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side.“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at...