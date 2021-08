Pope Francis added his voice and support to COVID-19 vaccination through a public service video message released Wednesday. “Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love. And helping the majority of people to do so is an act of love,” said the pontiff, who was vaccinated this year, along with Pope emeritus Benedict XVI. “Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable. I pray to God that each one of us can make his or her own small gesture of love.”