Facing eviction, foreclosure in NJ? Here's what you need to know, how to get rent relief
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has imposed a moratorium on evictions of renters as well as homeowner foreclosures since March of 2020. But New Jersey's eviction moratorium is set to end Aug. 31, 2021 for higher-income renters and Dec. 31, 2021 for lower-income renters. Add to the mix federal protections for certain renters in high-risk regions last until Oct. 3, and it gets complicated.www.thedailyjournal.com
