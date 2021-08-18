Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Show and tell: The Assembly’s obligation to produce a detailed report on what it found in investigating Cuomo

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

The Assembly Judiciary Committee was right to say that impeachment would come off the table when Gov. Cuomo resigns early next week. Unlike the U.S. Constitution, the state’s highest legal document doesn’t allow former office-holders to be barred by the Legislature from future campaigns — and even if it did, Cuomo’s offenses do not warrant the extreme step of permanent blacklisting.

But the committee and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie were very wrong to simultaneously suggest that in dropping impeachment, the fruit of months of oversight investigations would either be handed over to law enforcement for criminal referrals or essentially buried in the Capitol backyard. They’ve since changed course — promising to produce a report detailing what investigators have found — and now must follow through.

Everything Assembly investigators have discovered about state resources directed toward Cuomo’s COVID book; about shenanigans in the hiding and distortion of nursing home fatality statistics; about preferential testing given to members of the governor’s inner circle; and about sexual harassment in the upper echelons of the executive branch is the rightful property of the people of New York.

The report must not only be detailed in its findings. It should set forth policy recommendations on what laws, regulations and executive branch practices must change to ensure that all abuses identified do not recur. Unlike the document issued by the attorney general, it should include redacted transcripts of interviews with witnesses, so that New Yorkers can see, in full context, the underlying claims on which conclusions are based.

Also unlike the the AG’s probe, conclusions should be shared with Cuomo and other relevant parties in advance of its release. Offering such a preview doesn’t mean altering any conclusions; it simply means giving those accused of misconduct the opportunity to add context and, in their view, correct the record. And if there are any dissenting committee voices, let them detail their views.

Cuomo’s on the way out, having disgraced himself. Albany overseers must distinguish themselves (don’t laugh) as he exits.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Heastie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Assembly#New Yorkers#Ag#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily News

Two members of Congress fly to Afghanistan unannounced to ‘gather information’

Two members of Congress slipped into Afghanistan for a quickie “fact-finding trip” — and jetted out on an evacuation flight. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) failed to notify U.S. officials in advance of their Tuesday jaunt, in which they spent several hours at the beleaguered Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. “We conducted this visit in secret, speaking ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy