One of Amazon’s first entertainment executives is changing his relationship with the retail giant/streamer. Steve Prinz, who joined Amazon in 2012 and helped the company enter the scripted originals space under former head Roy Price, is stepping down from his current role overseeing the company’s first-look and overall deals for one of his own. The former development exec has inked his own first-look feature film and television deals and will work with Amazon to create new projects for the SVOD platform. As part of the pact, Prinz will board Amazon’s Paper Girls and the upcoming second season of horror anthology Them as...