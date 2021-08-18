Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

A combination of factors resulted in gold spiking strongly higher today, breaking above the key psychological level of $1800 per ounce. Dollar weakness was a strong component contributing roughly 1/3 of today’s strong gains. A disappointing U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index magnified the concern that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has slowed down the economic recovery in the United States. And that these concerns over the rising infection rate due to the variant could dramatically cause the Federal Reserve to step back on their timeline to begin to taper their monthly asset purchases of $120 billion of U.S. Treasuries and MBS (mortgage-backed securities).