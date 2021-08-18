Cancel
World

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

By ANNABELLE LIANG
Plainview Daily Herald
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.

Jerome Powell
