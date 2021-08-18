Cancel
Sugar Notch, PA

Sugar Notch man accused of killing mother plans insanity defense

By Ed Lewis
WILKES-BARRE — A Sugar Notch man suffered an unspecified psychiatric episode when he fatally beat his mother inside their residence in December, according to court records. Attorneys for Erik Michael Watkins, 39, plan to seek an insanity or a mental infirmity defense during his trial scheduled to begin with jury selection Nov. 12 before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough. Watkins is charged with an open count of criminal homicide alleging he killed his mother, Patricia Watkins, 60, inside their home at 301 Maffett St. on Dec. 13. Her body was found in a bathtub on the first floor. Luzerne County public defenders John Donovan, Christine Trout and Ana Mojtahedi filed a notice they plan to seek the insanity defense after receiving information from forensic psychiatrist Dr. Kenneth Weiss. According to the insanity notice, Weiss opined Watkins suffered from an unspecified psychotic disorder from Dec. 11 to Dec. 27. Weiss further stated, according to the insanity defense notice, Watkins’ mental faculties were incapacitated at the time when he was criminally charged. Watkins’ attorneys say they have not yet received Weiss’ final report of his examination of Watkins. Since the insanity defense notice has been filed, assistant district attorneys Angela Sperrazza and Jill Sosnoski can have their own expert psychiatrist or psychologist examine Watkins. A motions hearing is scheduled on Sept. 20. State police charged Watkins after responding to the Maffett Street house for a domestic disturbance and finding Patricia Watkins’ body in a bathtub, according to court records and testimony at a preliminary hearing. During the preliminary hearing held in February, Jeremy Brodbeck testified against his step-brother saying Watkins smoked marijuana and was out-of-control, fighting him and then their mother who intervened. As Brodbeck and Patricia Watkins fled to a bathroom, Brodbeck testified he jumped out a window and waited for his mother who held a door closed as Watkins kicked it open. Brodbeck said he ran to a neighbor’s house for help. Watkins’ attorneys are also seeking information from two inmates at the county correctional facility who were interviewed by state police.

