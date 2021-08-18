Hi Marley Names SAAS Industry Pro Neil Murphy As Chief Financial Officer
Finance, Strategy and Ops Expert to Manage Growth for Insurance Industry’s Leading Intelligent Communication Platform. Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know and love insurance, announced the appointment of Neil Murphy as its Chief Financial Officer. Neil has extensive experience building and scaling finance and operations teams across multiple verticals within leading software technology companies. In his new position, Neil will bring Hi Marley to its next stage of growth in an environment of unprecedented demand for communications technology within the insurance industry.martechseries.com
