Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittston, PA

Court Briefs

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzsNj_0bUwzPbG00 Charges related to Pittston shooting withdrawn WILKES-BARRE — Pittston police withdrew firearm offenses and aggravated assault charges against Harold Christopher Rodriguez, 37, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Monday. Police charged Rodriguez after he allegedly discharged a firearm at Tristan Somers who banged on the front door at 5 Nafus St. on April 28. Somers left the residence where his ex-girlfriend resides but returned days later when he was confronted on the front porch by Rodriguez, according to court records. Other charges that were withdrawn against Rodriguez were criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Pittston, PA
Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittston, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Tristan Somers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Times Leader

7 people at German university victims of apparent poisoning

BERLIN (AP) — Seven people at a university in western Germany have received medical treatment after showing symptoms of poisoning, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspicions of attempted murder, authorities said Tuesday. The employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, experienced medical problems...

Comments / 0

Community Policy