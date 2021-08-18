Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser as SVP Marketing and Nitin Mathur as SVP Customer Experience to Support Company’s Rapid Growth
Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...martechseries.com
Comments / 0