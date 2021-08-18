Cancel
Belly Unveils Stacked 'See You Next Wednesday' Tracklist Featuring The Weeknd, Nas and More

Cover picture for the articleBelly has officially unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album See You Next Wednesday, which drops August 27 via The Weeknd‘s XO Records and JAY-Z’s Roc Nation. The 15-track record is executive produced by The Weeknd, DannyBoyStyles, The ANMLS and Belly himself, and will feature guest appearances from the XO Records head, Nas, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, PnB Rock, Gunna, Nav, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert and Benny the Butcher. “Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval. Hov and Abel,” Belly said in a statement. “That being said, I can officially say the album is done.”

