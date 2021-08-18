Belly Unveils Stacked 'See You Next Wednesday' Tracklist Featuring The Weeknd, Nas and More

In a rare interview with Rolling Stone, Noname spoke on her interactions with J. Cole during their publicized “feud” in 2020. The 29-year-old artist shared that while she never namedropped anyone in her tweet that read, “Poor Black folks all over the country are putting their bodies on the line in protest for our collective safety and y’all favorite top selling rappers not even willing to put a tweet up. N****s whole discographies be about Black plight and they no where to be found,” it didn’t come as a shock to her that Cole took offense to it. “I knew people were going to take it how they were going to take it. I knew that people were likely to think I was either talking about Kendrick [Lamar] or [J.] Cole,” Noname explained.