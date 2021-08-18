Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

6 women’s hormonal health problems – and how some lifestyle tweaks could help

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aspDm_0bUwyNBf00
Hormonal imbalances can cause a range of symptoms (Alamy/PA)

Most women will know that hormones can affect how they feel, but hormone problems go way deeper than just mood swings or period pain. Plus, they are definitely not something women simply have to put up with.

Women’s health expert Dr Aviva Romm says 80% of women have hormone problems at some point – struggling enough to seek medical help, take medication, or possibly even have surgery.

“Hormone problems are so common, we’ve just come to assume they’re par for the course of being women,” says Romm, author of new book Hormone Intelligence. She says there’s a “hormone epidemic” – with women’s hormones causing problems because they’re out of balance. Many common symptoms women experience, she explains – from migraines to hair thinning, weight gain to brain fog – are related to hormone imbalances.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” says Romm. “Taking a holistic approach that includes a hormone-healthy diet, supporting our microbiome health, and getting enough sleep and self-repair time can allow us to go from feeling like our hormones are whipping us around to feeling comfortable and confident in our bodies, while bringing our hormones in alignment with our innate hormonal blueprint.“

Here are six common hormonal health problems women can experience, plus some lifestyle advice from Romm to help rebalance…1. Menstrual cycle problems

If you go less than 26 days or more than 34 days between periods, if your period lasts more than seven days or less than three, or if you have excessively heavy or extremely light periods, Romm says you technically could have an irregular cycle.

If the changes can’t be explained by other factors, or continue for more than three consecutive months, she suggests they need investigating. Plus, she points out, if women have had an irregular cycle for a long time, “there’s a good chance you have an underlying hormone imbalance, or it’s quite possible that you have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis.”

2. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Romm says more than 150 physical, behavioural, emotional and cognitive symptoms have been attributed to PMS including mood swings, anxiety, depression, change in appetite, sleeping too much or too little, and bloating. Yet the exact physiological causes are still unknown, although it’s thought to be linked to hormone imbalance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iL7cG_0bUwyNBf00
Dr Aviva Romm (Wendy Yalom/PA)

“What we do know,” she says, “is that many factors have been shown to increase a woman’s risk of having PMS, and nutritional, lifestyle and other approaches have been proven to reduce or stop it.”

3. Menstrual migraines

Although up to 70% of women who have migraines experience the menstrual type as well, Romm explains that some only have the menstrual type, caused by dramatic drops in oestrogen when levels have been high after ovulation, and before a period.

“Compared with non-menstrual migraines, the menstrual type tends to be more severe, lasts longer, and is less responsive to usual acute medication therapies,” she says.

4. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

It’s thought PCOS may affect around 10% of women of childbearing age, although up to half may be undiagnosed, says Romm.

It occurs when insulin triggers the ovaries, while inhibiting the production of a protein which carries hormones including testosterone and oestrogen through the bloodstream. This leads to an increase of testosterone in the circulation, causing symptoms including weight gain, irregular periods, fertility problems, acne, hair loss, and hair growth in unwanted places.

Women with PCOS are also at higher risk of developing conditions like diabetes, cholesterol abnormalities and heart disease. “It’s a big deal not to be glossed over or treated simply with a pharmaceutical,” stresses Romm.

5. Endometriosis

In endometriosis, tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus – the endometrium – grows on the outside, often on the ovaries, bowel or pelvis lining. This can start in the teenage years, and is triggered by the menstrual cycle, says Romm. Wherever the endometrial tissue is growing, it thickens, breaks down and sheds, just like the uterus lining does during a period. But because it’s not growing in the right place, blood gets trapped, leading to the formation of scar tissue and adhesions, which can cause severe and chronic pain, as well as fertility problems.

Romm says endometriosis isn’t just a hormone problem – the inflammation it causes affects immune function too, and women living with it may be at risk of other problems, including eczema, allergies and autoimmune conditions. “Doctors are missing the diagnosis so often, and in many women for so many years, when catching it early can help prevent and reverse damage,” she says.

6. Uterine fibroids

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths of muscle tissue in or outside the uterus, which can sometimes become as large as a grapefruit. They’re not always problematic, but Romm says a third of women have symptoms from fibroids, which may include abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain, and increased need to urinate. She points out that fibroids are the most common cause of hysterectomies after cancer. “They’re another vital sign that something is up with your hormonal ecosystem, usually imbalances in blood sugar/insulin and elevated oestrogen.”

3 ways to help balance your hormones

If you are concerned about any of the conditions outlined above, or any other hormonal issues, consult your doctor for advice. Treating hormone-related health issues isn’t always one-size-fits all, however here are three things Dr Romm says can be useful.

Try the Hormone Intelligence Diet

“What you eat – or don’t – has a profound effect on your hormonal health,” explains Romm, who says women can help balance their hormones by eating one serving of protein (poultry, low-mercury fish, eggs, legumes), a healthy fat (like avocado/olive oil/ghee) and two servings of vegetables at every meal. She also recommends six to eight servings of vegetables a day, and up to two servings of fruit, one to two servings of slow carbs like grains, plus some nuts and seeds – and make sure you’re eating a wide variety of different coloured foods.

Reset your body clock

Romm says irregular and lost sleep, plus sleeping in unnatural light, sound or temperature, leads to desynchronisation of the internal clock which keeps our hormones ticking. “Your female hormonal physiology is deeply entrained to your circadian timing system,” says Romm, explaining that loss of circadian rhythm affects ovarian hormone production.

To reset, aim for seven to nine hours of good quality sleep each night, going to bed and getting up at roughly the same time, staying off electronic devices first thing in the morning and before bed, getting as much daylight as possible, eating healthily and at consistent times, and listening to your body clock, so when you feel you have less energy, rest or at least slow down if you can.

Take steps to manage stress

Signs that stress is affecting your hormones include sleep problems and fatigue, brain fog, extra weight around your middle, and back, neck, shoulder and/or jaw pain.

“Even relatively short stretches of stress can impact your sex hormones and cycles,” says Romm. “The latest research on stress shows powerful links to irregular periods, menstrual pain, PMS, endometriosis, fertility challenges, PCOS and more. We have to take a radical, proactive stand in favour of our health by getting out of a chronic stress mindset and into one that intentionally invites inner calm and a slower, more rhythmic, natural pace of life,” she adds.

How? Romm’s suggestions include assessing your priorities, and “paying attention to your inner landscape” by asking yourself how you feel, then trying to relax through mindfulness, having a bath, yoga, dancing, or anything else that calms you down. “If you want to bring hormone health back into your life, reducing stress has got to be a commitment,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WuVa_0bUwyNBf00
(HarperOne/PA)

Hormone Intelligence: The Complete Guide To Calming Hormone Chaos And Restoring Your Body’s Natural Blueprint For Well-Being by Aviva Romm is published by HarperOne, priced £20. Available now.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

220K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Hormones#Electronic Devices#Health Problems#Pms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Weight Lossdoctorslounge.com

Could Women’s Health Decline Along With Their Height?

Last Updated: August 11, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a study conducted in Scandinavia, loss of height among middle-aged women was linked to an increased risk of early death from heart attack and stroke, researchers report. Some loss of height goes along with aging, and previous...
Women's Healthmentaldaily.com

Hormonal Imbalance in Adult Women: Signs, Causes, and Treatments You Should Know

A hormonal imbalance is prevalent among women across various age groups—and it can cause detrimental effects on one’s physical, mental, and emotional health. 47 percent of women between the ages of 30 and 60 experience symptoms of hormonal imbalance, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll and Dr. Anna Cabeca. Alarmingly, the poll also revealed that a significant percentage of women were still unaware of the various symptoms of hormonal imbalance.
Women's HealthNPR

How To Start Hormone Replacement Therapy

Medical transition-related treatments like hormone replacement therapy are associated with overwhelmingly positive outcomes in terms of both physical and mental health for transgender people. But, it can be hard to know exactly how to get started. Reporter James Factora explains where to start, common misconceptions about HRT, and the importance of finding community through the process.
WildlifeScience Daily

'Experienced' mouse mothers tutor other females to parent, helped by hormone oxytocin

Source: NYU Langone Health / NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Watching a mother mouse gather her pups into the family's nest trains other female mice without pups to perform the same parenting task, a new study shows. Furthermore, these observations lead to the production of oxytocin in the brains of virgin female mice, biochemically shaping their maternal behaviors even before they have pups of their own.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Mental HealthKTEN.com

How To Ask For Help When It Comes To Mental Health

Originally Posted On: How To Ask For Help When It Comes To Mental Health – The Lifestyle Blogger UK. March 2020, as we all know, was the month that the UK joined other nations in a life-changing lockdown. In a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. At this point in time, lives were turned upside down. People were genuinely worried about their future. Many people were furloughed from work. Others lost their jobs and livelihood entirely. Some had to work harder than they’ve ever worked before and in very new, scary circumstances. Circumstances that have brought up some new, or long standing mental health issues.
Women's Healthpowerofpositivity.com

Motherhood May Cause Premature Aging, According to UCLA Study

Most new mothers expect to lose sleep caring for their newborns. But, unfortunately, this can lead to premature aging. A new UCLA study reveals that sleep deprivation during motherhood may actually shave a few years off their life. Scientists studied 33 women between the ages of 23 and 45 during...
Public HealthWBOY

Vitamin D proves ineffective in the fight against COVID-19 says study

MONTREAL — A new study from studyfinds.org says that Vitamin D does not improve a persons resistance to COVID-19, nor does it help the condition of those already infected. People with high vitamin D levels are shown to be just as susceptible to the coronavirus. A technique called Mendelian Randomization was used on a sample size of 1.3 million people from across the world to account for various genetic factors.
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Higher Maternal Lipid Profile Tied to Congenital Heart Disease in Offspring

FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — An elevated maternal lipid profile is associated with an increased risk for congenital heart disease (CHD) in offspring, according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. Li Cao, from the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai,...
HealthPsych Centra

9 Vitamin and Nutritional Deficiencies That May Cause Depression

Research suggests that some nutrient deficiencies, such as vitamins D and B12, are linked to a higher risk of depression. Depression is a mental health condition that causes symptoms such as low mood, sadness, and irritability. These symptoms occur nearly every day consecutively over a course of 1 week. Major...
HealthPosted by
Black Enterprise

27-Year-Old Black Woman Launches Virtual Women’s Health Clinic to Help Break Disparities

Crystal Adesanya used her own personal experience of self-diagnosing herself to launch Kiira Health, a 24-7 virtual health clinic for women. After Adesanya self-diagnosed herself with over-the-counter drugs and ended up in the ER, she realized that something needed to change. Now, the 27-year-old Nigerian American is motivated to prevent other women from experiencing the horrors she faced.
Healththedallasnews.net

How to Improve Your Gut Health

According to Synogut reviews, Gut health refers to the stability of the digestive system microorganisms. We have been thinking for years about bacteria as avoided organisms. As it happens, trillions of bacteria are already present in our bodies. It helps digest meals and is an essential part of your well-being.

Comments / 0

Community Policy