Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Live Lavishly in This Fenwick Island Coastal Abode

By Sydney Kerelo
delawaretoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis picturesque, four-bedroom home sits within Sussex County in walking distance from local attractions like the Fenwick Island beach. Description: Nestled in the private, gated community of Fenwick Shoals sits this coastal custom home built in 2018. From first glance, the seaside abode boasts a gorgeous charm with navy-blue siding, large windows and a three-car garage underneath the home. With its charming appeal, spacious landscaping and close location, this home is perfect for a primary residence or even a secondary home.

delawaretoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenwick Island#Restaurants#The Living Room#Our Harvest#Fenwick Crab House#Coastal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Ocean City, NJAtlantic City Press

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,850,000

The Ritz Carlton of the Gardens! Better than New Construction, this home is just steps from Seacrest Beaches. Custom built by Ralph Pansini, Featuring 5 large bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. This open floor plan includes Marble flooring, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, private elevator, and gorgeous crown molding, grand spiral staircase leading to main living level. All doors are solid mahogany and each bathroom is custom titled. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large center island and top of the line appliances.Garage offers tiled floor, bike rack and beach bikes, gorgeous crown molding, refrigerator/freezer and ice maker for summer gatherings. Step outside and enjoy lush, gorgeous landscaping in ground pool, spa and spacious patio. Perfect location, quality home and move in ready.There is so much to offer; you must see this home to appreciate it. Owner has meticulously maintained and cared for this house. A must see!
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Real EstateSt. Albans Messenger

This house is perfect for anyone who dreams of the outdoors

This home has lots of amenities including a huge vegetable garden, a heated pool and a covered porch. This country home is located on 2 acres of private land and has been renovated over the years. The kitchen features a butchers block kitchen island and plenty of other upgrades. Bedrooms:...
Connecticut Stateabc7ny.com

Getting ready for Henri on Long Island, coastal CT

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Long Island and coastal Connecticut are taking steps to prepare for Henri. Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches, and Storm Surge Watches have been issued. This is the first time in a decade that a Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of our area....
Rock Island, ILwvik.org

Live-Work Rock Island Celebrates 400th Home Buyer

President and CEO Brian Hollenback founded it in 2003, and people qualify by working for local employers that belong to the Development Association of Rock Island. It provides a down payment and some of the closing costs. "And so literally I do not know of a better tool anywhere in...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Fenwick Avenue

As Is Estate Sale. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick Townhome As-Is. Lots Of Potential. Main Level Features Living Room, Dining Room With Hardwood Floor, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Refrigerator With Ice & Water Dispenser. Upper Level Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms And Full Hall Bath With Ceramic Tile. Also Has Full Unfinished Basement With Half Bath. GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!!
Tiverton, RIGoLocalProv

Farm Coastal Living, Three Properties for Sale

Comprised of Little Compton, Tiverton, Westport, and South Dartmouth, the region's farm coast is a stunningly beautiful area of New England. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three properties at the $1.1 million to nearly $3 million price point. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson. Waterfront! This inviting home...
Patchogue, NYNewsday

Living on a lake on Long Island

Roseann Chiuchiolo-Callister of Patchogue has lived on West Lake in Patcchogue her entire life. She explains why she wouldn't have it any other way. Credit: Johnny Milano.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $258,699

Designed to fit any lifestyle, the "Nicholas III" floor plan features distinct spaces while maintaining an open flow. Open and appealing foyer gives a sense of grandeur for establishing a classic look to this home. Fabulous master bedroom is unusually spacious for a home of this size and will accommodate heavy furniture. Dynamic great room combines style and functionality with its attention to use of living space. Entertain or simply prepare daily evening meals in this cook's kitchen with an abundance of granite counter space. No need to worry about the automobile storage, as this plan comes equipped with a two car garage p>
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Bethany-Fenwick chamber hosts lifeguard awards

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2021 Lifeguard Awards Aug. 10 to recognize the many men and women who guarded local beaches this summer season. The compassion, professionalism and work ethic that these guards and their captains exude play a major role in the success of the tourism industry in the Quiet Resorts. The area’s safe and family-friendly beaches are what bring many visitors back year after year.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $429,900

Sellers will give credit for painting and carpeting-Make them an offer today on this lovely 3 level Colonial over 2500 plus sq. footage home. Gorgeous landscaping surrounds the front lawn along with the stampede driveway and walkway. As you enter the foyer with hardwood floors, you will find the living room and dining room along with a half bath for your guests. The kitchen offers a brand new gas range and dishwasher as well as a newer GE microwave and energy star refrigerator, Check out the glide-out kitchen drawers plus there is an osmosis water filter system, a large pantry, and an eat-in table space with a bay window overlooking the private backyard. The exit into the garage is from the kitchen which is great when carrying in groceries. From the kitchen overlooking the family room, enter outside to the screened-in porch and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine! There is a shed for storing lawnmowers, garden tools, etc. Private view surrounded by a 6 ft fence. The lower level was built with Owens Corning Walls. There is the unvented natural gas fireplace. Lots of space for recreation, game room, home school, or simply office space. The spacious utility room has a dryer & washer hookup, replaced Trane's gas furnace and central air unit and a newer gas hot water heater (2019), a whole-house filter system (2020), a whole-house air cleaner, and lots of storage space. Note the roof and windows and siding and gutters have all been replaced along with the added 2 car garage. You do not want to miss the opportunity of owning this lovely home.
Fenwick Island, DEcoastalpoint.com

Opening team announced for Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick

Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the opening management team for the hospitality company’s newest location, Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island. “I could not be prouder of this team,” Kammerer said. “They are a talented group who represent our company culture. They are also superior leaders, and...
Charlotte, NCIndependent Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $432,990

Functionality is one of the features Home Owners most appreciate about this one-story home. Its both casual and formal, with a triple-window Breakfast Nook, eat-in Kitchen Island and Dining Room with coffered ceiling. The spacious Great Room anchors the home, and offers the option to add a fireplace. The secondary bedrooms are located in the front of the home, sharing a Jack & Jill bath, with the Owners Suite comfortably tucked off the Great Room in the rear. Highlights of this sanctuary include a coffered ceiling, dual-sink vanity, wrap-around Walk-In Closet, and a make-up/dressing area. You can personalize this home with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, ability to add a Butlers Pantry from Kitchen to Dining Room, convert the Lanai to a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), four unique Owners Bath configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.
Interior DesignBoston Magazine

How Cute is This Walnut-Filled Kitchen in Jamaica Plain?

Warm wood accents and tons of natural light make this formerly dark room feel inviting. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The kitchen renovation in this 1930s Tudor-style home in Jamaica Plain was a long time coming. The dark...
Black Mountain, NCMcDowell News

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $390,000

Fantastic downtown opportunity within short walking distance of everything. Updated, move - in ready bungalow on a level, triple + sized lot in a prime location near Cherry Street, restaurants, pubs and shops is hard to beat. Featuring 3 ample bedrooms + large den, this home has many upgrades, including hardwood flooring, bright open floor plan, lots of storage and a picture window. Out back, the huge deck is ideal for entertaining. Step into the shaded, expansive back yard to enjoy the large wired shop, additional storage building and plenty of room for your garden. Talk about curb appeal, check out the beautifully landscaped lawn with off street parking on a concrete driveway. Located on an attractive, level street with sidewalks and city services - perfect for outdoor activities. AirBnB OK! Schedule to see this special property today!
Longport, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Longport - $1,895,000

One of Longport's best kept secrets, Oberon Avenue! Only 2 short blocks to the beach and 1 block to the bay tucked in a secluded location. This Longport South Side custom built home offers 4 bds, 4.5 baths with a fabulous open and spacious layout. The first level boasts a beautiful upscale kitchen, living area and dining area, perfect for entertaining and a great rear deck. The 2nd level features 3 en suite bedrooms, perfect for family and guests. The 3rd level boasts a sensational master suite, complete with mini kitchen, indoor/outdoor fireplace, new A/C and private deck! Also included in this lovely home are Hardwood floors, tiled baths, multiple decks, attached garage, and off street parking for 3+ cars, Call today for further details on this great beach house! Furniture negotiable!
Climbing Hill, IASioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Climbing Hill - $285,000

If you're looking for a beautifully updated home, with plenty of room, close to the city, no gravel driving, newer furnace and AC, with garage space for days, then look no further! This 3+ bedroom home in Climbing Hill has everything, including a 51x35 building, with in floor heat and a bathroom.
Spruce Pine, NCMcDowell News

2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $350,000

North Carolina! Sitting just over 3,000 feet in elevation, this cozy cabin accommodates all! Handicap accessible ramps and entrances with wheelchair friendly flooring and elevator inside the garage for easy access into the main living area. Hardwood floors and granite countertops mesh well with the cozy cabin. Open floor plan allows for an easy flow from the kitchen/dinning area to the family room. Multiple propane fireplaces allow for an easy fire to enjoy during the cool mountain nights. Two french doors open up to a breath-taking view spanning all the way to Table Rock. The master suite features a jetted tub along with tile walls. The garage features 3 car spaces. Paved drive from the gate all the way up to the deck and plenty of local wild life to watch and enjoy. 11 min to Spruce Pine; 2 hours to Charlotte area;

Comments / 0

Community Policy