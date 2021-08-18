Live Lavishly in This Fenwick Island Coastal Abode
This picturesque, four-bedroom home sits within Sussex County in walking distance from local attractions like the Fenwick Island beach. Description: Nestled in the private, gated community of Fenwick Shoals sits this coastal custom home built in 2018. From first glance, the seaside abode boasts a gorgeous charm with navy-blue siding, large windows and a three-car garage underneath the home. With its charming appeal, spacious landscaping and close location, this home is perfect for a primary residence or even a secondary home.delawaretoday.com
Comments / 0