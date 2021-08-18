Flood Advisory issued for Chemung, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chemung; Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chemung County in central New York Southeastern Steuben County in central New York * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 406 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elmira, Corning, West Elmira, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, South Corning, Millport, Horseheads North, East Corning, Fisherville, Tompkins Corners, Mark Twain State Park, Big Flats Airport and Elmira Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.