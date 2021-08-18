Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel jobseekers at ‘highest level in three years’

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe level of new candidates seeking jobs in travel has risen to its highest level in more than three years. The total number of job seekers in July exceeded every month since March 2018 and was 51% up on the previous four-week period. Last month’s figure was also up by...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#C M Travel Recruitment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates rise to 2.87%, reaching highest level since July

Mortgage rates in the U.S. surged to the highest level in a month. The average for a 30-year loan was 2.87%, up from 2.77% last week and the highest since July 15, Freddie Mac said Thursday. Mortgage rates have been below 3% since the beginning of July. Cheaper borrowing costs...
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

Survey: Most Business Travelers Look to Match Pre-Covid Travel Levels

About 60 percent of business travelers prefer to return in a post-pandemic environment to pre-pandemic levels of business travel, and another 9 percent want to travel more, according to a new BCD Travel survey. Still, more than one in four (26 percent) prefer to travel less than before Covid-19. BCD...
California StateOCRegister

California unemployment claims climb to highest level in three months

Unemployment claims in California rose last week, climbing to their highest level in nearly three months. California workers filed 68,556 initial claims for unemployment during the week ending Aug. 7, an increase from the 62,209 claims workers filed over the week ending on July 31, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine reach highest level in 2 months

AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of Mainers currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine reached the highest level in more than two months on Tuesday as the virus continues to spread mostly among unvaccinated people. As of Tuesday, 84 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 42 two weeks ago and...
JobsNarcity

​Canada’s Highest Paying Entry-Level Jobs Were Revealed & You Could Make $82K A Year

Dust off your resume, Canada! The country's highest-paying entry-level jobs were just revealed and the top five roles may actually surprise you. As September is apparently one of the best times to apply for a new job, global employment agency Indeed has compiled a list of Canada's best-paid opportunities that "require minimal education and professional work experience."
Trafficfuncheap.com

Caltrain Ridership Soars; Increases Service to Highest Levels Ever

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 30, Caltrain will increase their service to the highest level it has ever been. In addition to running 104 trains per weekday, including hourly all-stop trains and baby bullet express trains, Caltrain will discount all non-go pass fares by 50% during September. During peak commuting hours...
TravelObserver

CDC Adds Bahamas and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

Travel restrictions and guidelines are changing daily, and while some spots around the world are opening up to travelers, it’s still important to make sure you’re checking government and world health recommendations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now added six new destinations to its highest “Level 4” COVID-19 travel warning list, including the Bahamas and Saint Martin.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Two Rivers risk dial rises to highest level in six months

KEARNEY — For the first time since Feb. 4, Two Rivers Public Health Department has elevated its COVID-19 risk dial into the “Elevated” level. In the past week, Aug. 10-17, 150 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven-county area, more than the 95 cases recorded Aug. 6-12, and the 105 new cases July 30-Aug. 5.
TravelTravel Weekly

Most older travellers to spend ‘the same or more’ on holidays in next year

Mature travellers intend to spend the same or more on holidays in the next year but on the same number or fewer trips, according to research by Silver Travel Advisor. The poll, completed in July by more than 3,000 respondents, of which 73% were aged 50 to 70, also indicated older travellers are strongly in favour of vaccine passports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
AmericasThe Guardian

Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon hits highest annual level in a decade

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has hit the highest annual level in a decade, a new report has shown, despite increasing global concern over the accelerating devastation since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. Between August 2020 and July 2021, the rainforest lost 10.476 square kilometers – an area...
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Rental Growth in U.S. Hits Highest Levels Since 2005

Based on CoreLogic's latest Single-Family Rent Index for June 2021, home rents nationwide increased 7.5% year over year, up from a 1.4% year-over-year increase in June 2020. Hot housing market conditions have exacerbated the challenges of finding affordable rental properties for some consumers. According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. However, for-sale inventory remains in short supply as construction continues to lag. Not only is this keeping many would-be buyers on the hunt for single-family rentals, but it's also contributing to the dwindling availability and increasing prices of these properties. As space and affordability remain top priorities for renters, we can expect to see a similar trend as the for-sale market -- increased migration to less dense and lower cost areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy