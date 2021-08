A finance charge will be added to any account balance remaining after the first week of classes. The finance charge is assessed monthly at a rate of .417% on any unpaid balance until the account is paid in full. If full payment cannot be made by the first due date, the student is advised to consider using one of BW's monthly payment plans. There is a nominal processing fee; however, finance charges are not assessed to payment plan users who remain current with their scheduled payments. View payment plan options, register for a payment plan, and make payments through the BW Payment Portal.