ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Joint pain: Simple or complex

By DARCY GREENWALD/Vital Health
Coeur d'Alene Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoint pain can be simple or complex, and often, perplexing! Joint pain can appear out of nowhere: one day you are fine and the next you are limping for no apparent reason. It can come from obvious injury, or it can manifest itself slowly, increasing year by year, an insidious and ever-growing inconvenience that incrementally chips away at your quality of life. No matter how your joint pain manifests, the good news is that most joint pain is very treatable, especially if the source can be identified so that the correct treatment can be applied.

