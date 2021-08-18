CHAPEL: The readers respond

Kudos to Keith McDonley for his gifts to needy families, but a better gift would’ve been to get the vaccine (“The Milwaukie Santa fights for his life against COVID,” Aug. 6). It troubles me to no end to continue to hear stories like this where people have refused the vaccine, thumbed their nose at it, refused it for whatever reason politically or not, then contracted it and ended up in the hospital fighting for their lives – and in this case, probably on the taxpayers’ dime. If this story isn’t a clear-cut example of why anyone who is capable and healthy enough should get the vaccine, I don’t know what is. Smallpox has been eradicated and polio has been virtually eradicated by vaccines. I am fully vaccinated, have been a regular blood donor for 35-plus years, and feel I’m doing my part for society. I can’t choose who receives my blood donation, but perhaps it should be an option to choose to donate to folks who do their part for society.