Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

CHAPEL: The readers respond

Coeur d'Alene Press
 7 days ago

Thank you so very much for publishing my letter Friday. It worked! I had replies from six people before the day was over. The Coeur d’Amour Wedding Chapel was where Pioneer Title is currently located. Two of the responders had also been married at the chapel, one within two months of my marriage. Another sent a nice photo of the chapel.

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Title
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A better gift from Milwaukie Santa

Kudos to Keith McDonley for his gifts to needy families, but a better gift would’ve been to get the vaccine (“The Milwaukie Santa fights for his life against COVID,” Aug. 6). It troubles me to no end to continue to hear stories like this where people have refused the vaccine, thumbed their nose at it, refused it for whatever reason politically or not, then contracted it and ended up in the hospital fighting for their lives – and in this case, probably on the taxpayers’ dime. If this story isn’t a clear-cut example of why anyone who is capable and healthy enough should get the vaccine, I don’t know what is. Smallpox has been eradicated and polio has been virtually eradicated by vaccines. I am fully vaccinated, have been a regular blood donor for 35-plus years, and feel I’m doing my part for society. I can’t choose who receives my blood donation, but perhaps it should be an option to choose to donate to folks who do their part for society.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

DINNER: An unexpected gift

My husband and I were waiting in the drive-through line at Burger King at Ramsey and Kathleen on Thursday, Aug. 19 a little after 7 p.m. We had already placed our order. When we got to the window, the cashier told us that the person ahead of us had paid for our meals. We were shocked and pleasantly surprised. We looked for the truck, but it was gone.
Religionhernandosun.com

Readers' Views

Listening to our speaker in church today, it prompted me with thoughts that I felt needed to be shared. The sermon subject was on faith, and the things we hold on to. At one point in the analogy, he used the metaphor of different ropes as things of importance in our lives. The reason I decided to share this with you is that so many people have similar lifestyles, but what is important to them is as different as night and day. Some of the ideals that many people live by may seem good for them, but upon closer examination, turn out to be a detriment in the end.
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Bolerjacks to perform at Calvary Bible Chapel

ALAMOSA — Award winning Christian Vocal Duo, Blake & Jenna Bolerjack, will be in concert at Calvary Bible Chapel on Friday, August 23rd at 7:00 pm. As husband and wife, Blake & Jenna communicate their faith through music with gentleness and a testimony of love and commitment with their marriage; a chemistry easily seen as they sing and serve together. Blake’s soaring vocals and Jenna’s sweet harmonies are sure to inspire and encourage. All ages will enjoy their mix of classic and inspirational styles.
Saint Michael, MNhometownsource.com

Alleluia to re-open former Beebe Lake Chapel

Since 2011, Alleluia Lutheran Church in St. Michael has been home to Trinity Chapel, originally built by Bob Weeks on his property on Beebe Lake. Following his death, the family donated the chapel to Alleluia, which has honored his memory by keeping the chapel open from spring through fall. The...
Relationship AdviceCoeur d'Alene Press

CHAPEL: A little help, please

My husband and I (David Hensley and Carole Randall) were married at the Coeur d’Amour Wedding Chapel on Aug. 9, 1974. The officiant was the Rev. Victoria Carbury. We remember that the chapel was close to the courthouse. Can anyone help us a bit with information as to where the chapel was located?
ReligionAntelope Valley Press

Letters from Readers

This letter is a response to Vincent White’s letter “Religious Views”. The purpose of my letter isn’t really to change White’s mind, but to try to reach any young impressionable minds that might have read his letter. Firstly, I take great issue with White’s implication that the predominant reasons why...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Homeless camps in Foster Floodplain

Regarding “Portland announces people can’t camp in forested areas during wildfire season, a move intended to protect homeless from fire” (July 28): When is the city going to start strictly prohibiting people camping in the Foster Floodplain Natural Area? Our family was one of about 60 households that were “moved out of harm’s way” to accommodate construction of the natural area, and we now live near the south border of the site. Since the area opened to the public in 2012, people have been camping there. Why is the threat of fire different this year? Last year, I believe, at least three fires were reported at the natural area.
Morris County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Shrine's new chapel to be completed this fall

LONG HILL TWP. – Construction of the new Pilgrim Chapel is under way at the Shrine of St. Joseph in Stirling, intended to serve as a holy place of prayer, pilgrimage and peace. The chapel is projected to be completed by this fall. The Rev. Dennis Berry, the shrine’s director,...
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Daniel records the history of God’s people while in exile in Babylon. Daniel was taken captive in Jerusalem when he was very young and carried to Babylon, where he ministered in the Royal Court. Daniel was a prophet of God, and he rose to political power as well.
Lima, OHLima News

Photo from our readers

Billy Bourk has been known as the Lima Central Catholic with the long blond hair. On Thursday, the hair came off. Joey Hoehn gave him his first hair cut in two years, with the hair being donated to Children With Hair Loss. “As much as I love my hair, somebody else will love it even more,” Bourk said. He is the son of Jeannie and Kevin Bourk.
Family RelationshipsCoeur d'Alene Press

Jack and Lorena Hand

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life for Jack and Lorena Hand. Open House 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dress comfortably for an outdoor gathering. Food, beverage and sharing stories about these two remarkable individuals.
Religionboothbayregister.com

Rev. Tom Kerr at Wilson Chapel Aug. 29

The Rev. Tom Kerr will lead the service at Wilson Memorial Chapel on Ocean Point this Sunday, Aug. 29. Tim Hartsfield will serve as our organist. The service is at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome!. Wilson Memorial Chapel is following current Maine CDC guidelines; all service attendees are asked to...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Choose race education over discomfort

I recently watched the movie “Inherit the Wind,” based on the 1925 Scopes trial in which the Tennessee law forbidding teaching of Darwinism in public schools was challenged. Almost 100 years later, I read about several states moving to ban the teaching of critical race theory and wonder if a play will ever be made of our great errors.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Editor’s letter a disservice to judge

In response to “Letter from the Editor: Writing to a newspaper is an inherently public act” (Aug. 8):. I read Therese Bottomly’s columns relatively frequently, and every time they have something that makes me come back and read another one. This column, however, struck me as out of character. An elected official, Judge Eric J. Bergstrom, chastised her (rightfully) over the paper’s imbalanced stance on Portland police.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

MASKS: Teaching kids compassion

I have a feeling that the Coeur d’Alene Press is not the platform to tout vaccines — most likely it is preaching to the choir. People who care about local news generally care about other citizens, young and old. When children under 12 or auto immune teens become political pawns...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."

Comments / 0

Community Policy