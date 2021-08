Business travel has started again, but in fits and starts. Hotels and airlines have reported a rise in bookings for travel in the United States in the past couple of months. The expanded Javits Convention Center, New York City's main convention hall, reopened Sunday and had a number of big events on its schedule for the rest of the year, including the New York International Auto Show. Then last week, as COVID-19 cases rose, the auto show's organizers canceled it, although the center said it was keeping other events on its books. San Diego's convention center, which reopened last week, is still expecting a series of shows this fall. (On the calendar for Thanksgiving weekend: a "special edition" of Comic-Con.)