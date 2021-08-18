Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

In the bag: Rotary Club of Moses Lake helps families with Backpacks 4 Kids event

By CASEY MCCARTHY
Posted by 
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pMWp_0bUwwVmz00

MOSES LAKE — Members of the Rotary Club of Moses Lake gathered Aug. 10 at Larson Heights Elementary School to put together backpacks filled with school supplies for the club’s annual Backpacks 4 Kids project.

The event aims to assist low-income children and families with having school supplies ready to go when the school year begins. David Campbell, former Rotary Club president and club member, was heading up the project this year and said it typically provides between 500 and 700 backpacks each year.

A few club members arrived at the school at 3 p.m. to set up before a team of club members arrived an hour later to begin filling the backpacks with a variety of school supplies. Backpacks included wide ruled notebook paper, pencils, washable markers, crayons, glue sticks, an eraser, pencil pouch and the backpack itself.

Just more than 550 backpacks will be available for students and families this year. Backpacks will be distributed to parents of students at Larson Heights Elementary and North Elementary schools at a back-to-school event in the last week of August.

Campbell said Moses Lake School District officials are deciding which students are most at need, while supplies for the backpacks were put together based on a consolidated school supply list applicable to kindergarten through fifth-graders.

The project is completely funded by the Rotary Club, and Campbell said the club has been buying materials in bulk the last few years to maximize its use of funds. While the Backpacks 4 Kids project is focused on elementary-age students in the area around the former Larson Air Force Base, Campbell said other local volunteer organizations and church groups have similar projects to assist students at the other local schools in Moses Lake.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
1K+
Followers
113
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Moses Lake, WA
Society
City
Moses Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#School Supplies#Charity#The Rotary Club#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Mattawa, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Wahluke Community Day returns Saturday

MATTAWA — A parade, car show, community breakfast, variety of sports events and contest to find the best salsa in town are among the activities during Wahluke Community Day scheduled for 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday in Mattawa. Wahluke Community Day is presented by the Wahluke School District and the Port...
Othello, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

CBHA Run for a Cause 5K Color Run to return

OTHELLO — The Run for a Cause 5K Color Run is back. Runners and walkers of all ages will take to the streets of Othello Saturday morning for the event sponsored by the Columbia Basin Health Association. The race begins at 9 a.m. and starts and finishes at the CBHA Othello Clinic, 1515 E. Columbia St.

Comments / 0

Community Policy