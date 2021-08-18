Drillers update: Ryan Noda, Landon Knack lead rout over Naturals in series opener

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field. Pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Jon Heasley (5-2, 3.65 ERA); Tulsa, TBA. Promotions: Mystery Bobblehead Night — The first 1,000 fans, ages 4 and up, to enter through the Oil Derrick, First Base and Osage/Greenwood entrances will receive a bobblehead of one of the 13 former Drillers who were on the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series champion roster. Those players include Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be available on the left field and right field concourses for $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for $2 each at the main concessions stands. Teacher Appreciation Night — Teachers who present a valid school ID at the ticket windows will receive two free Field Reserved tickets.