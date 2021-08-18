Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haitians grow impatient for quake aid as hungry crowd gathers

By Laura Gottesdiener
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LcO5_0bUwtPWq00

LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -A hungry crowd gathered outside an airport in southern Haiti on Wednesday as victims of an earthquake that killed some 2,000 people voiced anger that government aid was slow to arrive five days after the disaster, leaving many without food and water.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who flew to visit the worst-affected city of Les Cayes in southwest Haiti soon after Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 quake, had praised the dignity shown by survivors and promised a rapid escalation of aid.

But following another night of rains, residents in Les Cayes, including those camped in a mushrooming tent city in the city center, complained of scant help on the ground.

Concern was also growing for more remote places outside Les Cayes such as the badly-hit town of Jeremie to the northwest, where access roads were damaged, video shared on social media showed.

Dozens of people went to Les Cayes airport demanding food after a helicopter arrived carrying supplies, a Reuters witness said. Police intervened to allow a truck carrying aid to leave.

Pierre Cenel, a local judge in Les Cayes, a city of some 100,000 inhabitants, rebuked the government in Port-au-Prince, echoing bubbling frustration in the hardest-hit regions.

“As a judge, I must not have a political opinion. But as a man, as a man concerned about the situation of my country, nothing is working. They didn’t do anything to prepare for this disaster,” Cenel said in downtown Les Cayes.

The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti is still recovering from a 2010 quake that killed over 200,000. The latest calamity hit just weeks after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on July 7, plunging Haiti into political turmoil.

Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti’s civil protection agency, told a news conference he knew aid had yet to reach many areas but officials were working hard to deliver it.

“The frustration and despair of the population is understood, but ... the population is asked not to block the convoys so that civil protection can do its job,” he said.

There were at least 600,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance and 135,000 families displaced, Chandler said, noting the goal was to deliver aid to everyone in need within a week.

To avoid what it said was a confused response to the 2010 quake, Haiti’s government has sent a list of humanitarian needs to partners and is sorting the international aid as it arrives to distribute it to the most needy, Chandler said.

On Wednesday morning, four U.S. Coast Guard helicopters landed in Les Cayes, bringing patients from more remote areas for treatment, according to an airport worker.

Latin American countries such as Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela have also sent food, medicine and supplies, and Taiwan - which has diplomatic relations with Haiti - also swiftly dispatched aid. Puerto Rican authorities said they were sending more rescue workers and doctors who were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

RISK OF DISEASE

In the fast-expanding tent city in Les Cayes, displaced residents were getting worried.

“We need help,” said Roosevelt Milford, a pastor speaking on radio on behalf of the hundreds camping out in soggy fields since the quake destroyed their homes.

Aid workers have warned about the risks of waterborne diseases, such as cholera.

Milford and others complained they lacked even the most basic provisions, such as food, clean drinking water, and shelter from the rain. Tanks of drinking water were destroyed during the quake, impacting reserves, authorities said.

Tropical Storm Grace, which sloughed across southern Haiti this week, swept away many shelters and inundated the field.

Moril Jeudy, a community leader in Marigot, south of Port-au-Prince, said while the town had emerged intact from the quake, Grace had flooded hundreds of homes, killed four people and left several more missing. And no help had arrived yet.

“Even the NGOs didn’t come,” he said.

In a country with widespread violent crime, residents set up their own security teams to keep watch at night, Milford said.

Security concerns about gang-controlled areas on the route from the capital Port-au-Prince, slowed aid access.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said negotiations with armed groups had permitted a humanitarian convoy to reach Les Cayes.

Chandler said the government was escalating the number of aid convoys going by land, and aimed to reach three a day soon.

However, he said flash flooding and landslides caused by Grace had made remote communities harder to reach.

In L’Asile, a town of over 30,000 people 60 km (40 miles) northeast of Les Cayes, community leader Aldorf Hilaire said government help had yet to arrive, and survivors were relying on support from charities such as Doctors Without Borders.

“We are desperate,” he told Reuters. “The springs are dirty: the water is not drinkable ... We had a bad night during the storm and the people need tents and tarps.”

HOSPITALS DAMAGED

Authorities have said the earthquake killed at least 1,941 people and injured some 9,900 others, but with rescuers still pulling bodies from the rubble the tally looks set to rise.

In a rare piece of good news, 34 people had been rescued in the last two days, Chandler said. Still, as time passes, hopes for survivors wane. It was difficult to carry out search and rescue operations due to landslides in some areas, he added.

Quake damage has hampered the work of several major hospitals. Doctors in makeshift tents have battled to save the injured, from young children to the elderly.

Dozens in the Les Cayes tent city were from the nearby poor neighborhood of Impasse Filadelfia, where crumbling cement homes, contorted tin roofs and soaked mattresses lined narrow dirt roads.

Water surged into the modest homes after a fast-moving river that edges the neighborhood burst its banks during the quake.

“We are crying out for help,” said one of them, Claudel Ledan. “All our houses collapsed and we need help from the government urgently.”

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Rescue Team#Cholera#Haitians#U S Coast Guard#Latin American#Puerto Rican#Milford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
World
Related
Environmentphillytrib.com

'We are always on our knees:' Local Haitians react to earthquake on island

Resident Sam Woodmark blamed the Haitian government for the destruction brought by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation this weekend. While he sat in his idling car on the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Monday, Woodmark, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1997, says the Haitian officials failed to safeguard and prepare the island for another earthquake following the 2010 temblor.
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Almost a week after quake, desperate Haitians loot aid trucks

MARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to...
Earthquakessflcn.com

Commissioner McGhee commits to aiding Haiti following devastating earthquake

[MIAMI-DADE] – Today, the great people of Haiti suffered another catastrophe. Commissioner McGhee has committed his resources to assisting the great people of Haiti following the tragic earthquake. Commissioner McGhee continues to reach out to local Haitian leaders. “Our prayers and thoughts are with the families that have been affected...
EnvironmentPosted by
MassLive.com

Earthquake in Haiti kills at least 29 people

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Blade

Haitians crowding earthquake zone steal some goods from aid shipments

LES CAYES, Haiti — Haitians left hungry and homeless by a devastating earthquake swarmed relief trucks and in some cases stole desperately needed goods Friday as leaders of the Caribbean nation struggled to coordinate aid and avoid a repeat of their chaotic response to a similar tragedy 11 years ago.The attacks on relief shipments illustrate the rising frustration of those left homeless after the Aug. 14 magnitude 7.2 earthquake, which killed nearly 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 others, and destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes.In the small port city of Les Cayes, an AP photographer saw people stealing...
EnvironmentKSDK

More than 300 killed in 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — At least 304 people were killed and at least 1,800 we injured after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Haitians devastated by earthquake now brace for storm

An earthquake Saturday brought devastation to Haiti. Landslides have made major roads impassable for aid groups. Hospitals in southern Haiti are overwhelmed and thousands are sheltering in the streets or on soccer fields. Tropical depression Grace could trigger flash flooding and landslides. William Brangham speaks to Akim Kikonda, the Haiti country representative for Catholic Relief Services.

Comments / 1

Community Policy