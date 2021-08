You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bhavin Turakhia and Ramki Gaddipati were keen to build a platform that would enable banks to offer a truly state-of-the-art experience to its customers, which can also be deployed rapidly by banks. One key frustration, as per Turakhia, that initiated this conversation between the duo, who are former colleagues from Directi, in 2014 was their sour experience around payments with banks.