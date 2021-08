Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying two men involved in the theft of lumber from a construction site in Orange County. The thefts occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 2 and Aug. 6. The men drove a white van with a rack on top on one occasion and a black van on the other. Each time, they loaded a large quantity of oriented strand board, more commonly known as OSB, into the back of the van. Motion- activated trail cameras captured images of the men; investigators hope someone will recognize them or their vehicles.