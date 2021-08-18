Recently Released WWE NXT Star Addresses Rumors About The Brand Making Changes

There is said to be a behind-the-scenes power struggle with the WWE NXT brand, that goes with the new company directive for the NXT product. WWE released several NXT talents (Bronson Reed, Desmond Troy, Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Kona Reeves, referee Stephon Smith) last Friday night, which were decided on by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Executive Producer John Laurinaitis, and Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. It was noted before that NXT heads Triple H and Shawn Michaels didn’t have a say in the releases, but word now is that they weren’t even aware of the cuts until after Laurinaitis started making the release phone calls to the various talents, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
