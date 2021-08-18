Recently Released WWE NXT Star Addresses Rumors About The Brand Making Changes

Bray Wyatt is an enigma. Not only are Bray’s promos some of the best that the world of wrestling has ever seen, but also his character development for himself is just other worldly. It’s really no wonder why fans are chomping at the bit to see Bray Wyatt again in wrestling. As many originally thought, the WWE release would be one big joke. As time goes on, we realize that it does seem more real with each day. Now, many want Bray in AEW. Will this really be happening either? WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW.