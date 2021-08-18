Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Recently Released WWE NXT Star Addresses Rumors About The Brand Making Changes

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE NXT star Tyler Rust addresses the rumors that WWE is making changes to NXT because the brand lost the “Wednesday Night War” to AEW:. “Honestly, I would think they’re just speculation, personally, because the vibe around NXT has always been very good. It’s...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Combat#Wrestlinginc Com#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star sends a message to Roman Reigns

In a few days the WWE Universal Champion and Tribal Chief of the company - Roman Reigns - will be engaged in probably the toughest match of the year, the challenge scheduled for the SummerSlam Main Event against 16-time world champion John Cena. Roman Reigns literally dominated the Friday Night...
WWE411mania.com

Samoa Joe Says Triple H Gave Him an NXT Offer a Few Hours After His WWE Release

– talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy recently spoke to NXT wrestler Samoa Joe ahead of NXT TakeOver 36. Later this Sunday, Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT World title. During the interview, Joe discussed his WWE release, and Triple H apparently giving him a new offer to return to NXT just hours later, getting medically cleared to return to the ring and more. Below are some highlights.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Sad Rumor Stuns AEW Fans

Bray Wyatt is an enigma. Not only are Bray’s promos some of the best that the world of wrestling has ever seen, but also his character development for himself is just other worldly. It’s really no wonder why fans are chomping at the bit to see Bray Wyatt again in wrestling. As many originally thought, the WWE release would be one big joke. As time goes on, we realize that it does seem more real with each day. Now, many want Bray in AEW. Will this really be happening either? WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Star ‘Goes Broke’ Gambling In Las Vegas

WWE star Baron Corbin has portrayed a gimmick where he is failing to meet the ends of life as he is going through financial crisis. He recently posted a video of himself turning his fortunes around in Las Vegas. Corbin is currently desperate for money.He has now seemingly seen his newfound luck run out in a new video from WWE.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Why Sasha Banks Was Pulled From SummerSlam

On Saturday night Bianca Belair walked to the ring expecting to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam, but that’s not what happened. It was announced that Sasha Banks would not be competing, and that Carmella would be her replacement. Becky Lynch then made her surprise return,...
WWEringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says WWE Handed AEW ‘A Golden Opportunity’ With Recent Releases

Eric Bischoff is a veteran in the pro wrestling business and is undoubtedly one of the greatest minds to have ever worked in it. He is well aware of the changing landscape of pro wrestling as well. For the past few months, WWE has been releasing several talents from their contracts, which began with the likes of Mickie James and Chelsea Green being released back in April.
WWEBleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers from WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results

NXT TakeOver 36 featured four championships on the line, as well as bragging rights to settle the score between two former friends turned bitter enemies. Much was at stake outside of just pride and bravado. This event had the potential to shift the balance of power on the roster. Those...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Reportedly Done With WWE NXT Brand

Adam Cole is reportedly done with the WWE NXT brand. Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 event saw Cole lose to Kyle O’Reilly in the 2 of 3 Falls match. O’Reilly won the first fall, a traditional wrestling match, while Cole won the second fall, a Street Fight. O’Reilly then made Cole tapped out to win the third and final fall, while Cole had O’Reilly handcuffed to the top rope.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Growled At Vince McMahon

WWE has released a number of Superstars since April of 2020, and one of the names that happened to get released last year was none other than Sarah Logan. During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette the former Riott Squad member recalled her last meeting with Vince McMahon and she noted that she originally wanted to be mean, but things didn’t go that way.
Beauty & Fashion247Sports

LOOK: Jordan Brand Honors Dean Smith in Recent Sneaker Release

It is always said that Mike Jordan became Michael Jordan at North Carolina. The greatest to ever play the game of basketball will be forever tied to UNC and Carolina basketball. Jordan often credited his head coach at UNC, Dean Smith, with truly teaching him the game of basketball and how to play it the right way.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE NXT TakeOver 36 full live results and highlights

Check out the official results and highlights from NXT TakeOver 36. On Sunday, a full 24 hours removed from an eventful SummerSlam, NXT TakeOver 36 takes place live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Fla. The card has all the makings of being one of the best in WWE this year.
WWE411mania.com

Samoa Joe Says WWE NXT Will Always Be In State of Change

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Samoa Joe spoke about the recent rumored changes to the NXT brand and said that it will always be in a state of flux and change. He said: “That evolution is going to continue. NXT has always been at the impetuous...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Rejects AEW For Major Company?

The former WWE star Braun Strowman was shockingly handed a release from the company and the reason was cited as ‘budget cuts. There have been speculations regarding the next move in his career. It seems that Impact Wrestling is looking to hire more talent and could be the destination for two former WWE stars – Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee & Adam Cole Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has been away from pro-wrestling for a long time now. His husband, CM Punk recently made a debut for AEW and the former WWE Divas Champion could also be following him to AEW. She was last seen in action on the March 30, 2015 episode of WWE RAW where she teamed up with Naomi & Paige to defeat The Bella Twins & Natalya in a six-woman tag match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Removes’ Big Name From NXT

The creative team that WWE has are truly an enigma. There are some ideas that are great and some ideas that are not so great. Sometimes it ends up in the middle and other times it just falls flat on its face. This leak is really all up for interpretation. Many seemed to enjoy the storyline that we’re going to discuss, but WWE has some other plans than what the fans want. Shocking. Drew McIntyre Bold Message To CM Punk Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warns’ Big Name About AEW

WWE President Nick Khan had recently led the huge rounds of releases of the talents and backstage staffs. Khan was apparently also warned about AEW when he joined WWE as the Wednesday Night War was going on in full force. Nick Khan was warned about competing with AEW. Dave Meltzer...
WWEPWMania

Video: John Cena On If He Will Retire From WWE

John Cena appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to promote the “Vacation Friends” movie, which hits Hulu this Friday. Cena was about the loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. He joked about finishing second place. He joked- “Ah man, you know, I finished...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On A Power Struggle With WWE NXT, Vince McMahon’s Directive For The Brand

There is said to be a behind-the-scenes power struggle with the WWE NXT brand, that goes with the new company directive for the NXT product. WWE released several NXT talents (Bronson Reed, Desmond Troy, Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Kona Reeves, referee Stephon Smith) last Friday night, which were decided on by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Executive Producer John Laurinaitis, and Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. It was noted before that NXT heads Triple H and Shawn Michaels didn’t have a say in the releases, but word now is that they weren’t even aware of the cuts until after Laurinaitis started making the release phone calls to the various talents, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole ‘Can’t Debut’ On AEW Dynamite

The former NXT Champion Adam Cole has been slated to head to AEW. He is likely to end his stint with WWE and it is believed that he has wrestled his final match at NXT TakeOver: 36 in a losing effort against Kyle O’Reilly. It is understood his contract has expired and could be making his AEW debut soon but not at this week’s Dynamite. WWE Star ‘Goes Broke’ Gambling In Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy