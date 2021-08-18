IndyCar-NASCAR tripleheader recap + Monterey Car Week
On this episode, Charlie is rejoined by 'The Car Cuz' Josh Stiegman following his epic trip to Monterey Car Week, the most exclusive car auction in North America. Josh details the incredible sights and rides from the California coast along with a few vehicles from the Hoosier State that went up for auction. Also, Charlie and Josh relive the action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as three races took on the 14-turn road course. Will a bizarre ending to the NASCAR Cup Series first-ever run on the road course change future plans for the event? The debate begins on this episode.www.wishtv.com
