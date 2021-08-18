Cancel
Chrissy Teigen Responds After Amy Schumer Mocks Her Singing Video From Barack Obama's Birthday

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Schumer is doing her best to cheer on Chrissy Teigen's Marilyn Monroe-inspired birthday song, but since Amy is Amy, her gesture isn't going to come off as particularly supportive. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 40-year-old Trainwreck actress posted footage to Instagram in which she recreated Chrissy's post from last week that showed the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-star singing a few bars to mark former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday. Amy appeared to be in the same Martha's Vineyard home that Chrissy and husband John Legend were staying in to enjoy Obama's star-studded Massachusetts festivities. In her caption, Amy did her best to make it clear that...

