Chrissy Teigen Responds After Amy Schumer Mocks Her Singing Video From Barack Obama's Birthday

Model, television personality, and New York Times best-selling author Chrissy Teigen knows how to whip up some comfort food. From her very first cookbook, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat," which was published in 2016, she gave her readers step-by-step instructions on how to create classic indulgent dishes like Pull-Apart Buttermilk Biscuits with Sausage Gravy, Cast Iron Pizza, and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread in their own home (via Amazon). Since then, she has published a second cookbook, "Cravings: Hungry for More," as well as launched a food website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, while continuing to delight fans who follow her on social media with her cooking videos and tips, via Insider.