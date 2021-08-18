Primrose School of West Plano celebrates 10th anniversary
Primrose School of West Plano marked its 10th anniversary in August. The school offers day care and educational child care for children ranging from infants to age 12. As part of the Primrose Schools system, franchise owner Marti Davis said the school is committed to offering a safe, healthy and loving environment for its students. Primrose School of West Plano is located at 6480 W. Plano Parkway, Plano. 972-403-3444. www.primroseschools.com/schools/west-plano.communityimpact.com
