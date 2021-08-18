Primrose School of West Plano celebrates 10th anniversary

Featured event Sept. 18: See professional bull riders at Lewisville Rodeo Arena. The city of Lewisville and Cox Event Productions will host the Professional Bull Riders at the Lewisville Rodeo Arena on Sept. 18. There will be a special cattle drive parade down Main Street to usher in the riders. A mix of newcomers and veteran riders, who are part of the PBR’s Touring Pro Division, will compete. The event features 35 contestants, each riding one bull, with 12 advancing to the championship round for another bull ride. The winner will be based on the combined score from both rounds of bull riding. Proceeds benefit the veterans charity Boot Campaign, which offers a variety of programs to help restore the lives of veterans and military families. Also during the event, the city of Lewisville will hold a ceremony to rename the venue the Bill Weaver Arena after one of its former mayors who was integral in the arena being built. 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.) $25. Lewisville Rodeo Arena, 101 Parkway Drive. 972-219-3710. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/nuh65cxr Rodeo: https://PBR.com.