Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nine Perfect Strangers

By Kaveh Jalinous
undertheradarmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug 18, 2021 By Kaveh Jalinous Photography by Vince Valitutti/Hulu Web Exclusive. Nine Perfect Strangers, adapted from Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel of the same name, hopes to replicate the success of HBO’s adaptation of Moriarty’s best-known book, Big Little Lies. The premise of Nine Perfect Strangers is simple. Nine guests...

undertheradarmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Perfect Strangers#Television#Hbo#Hbo#Tranquillum House#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesBoston Globe

This week’s TV: Series stars’ fat paychecks, a Netflix thriller, and Jessica Walter’s last work

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Aug. 23-29. Recently, Variety featured an article about how the streaming boom of the past near-decade has changed TV compensation for actors. As the desire to attract A-listers such as Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, and Jeff Bridges grows, the money has become bigger than it already was. Outlets such as Apple TV+, Amazon, and Hulu have a lot to spend, and they want to maintain high visibility as the market becomes more competitive.
CelebritiesComicBook

Twilight Stars Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek Reunite

The Twilight franchise still holds a dear place in fans' hearts, especially after its five-film saga brought a number of stars and up-and-comers into its fold. The films ended up featuring some surprising combinations of actors, many of whom have since gone on to have notable careers — and it looks like two of those stars just reunited. Kristen Stewart, who starred as Bella Swan across the entire Twilight franchise, and Rami Malek, who portrayed Benjamin in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, were both seen attending the birthday party of Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. While it doesn't look like the pair were photographed together, they did both show up in a series of photos posted to Instagram by Waititi's girlfriend, musician and actress Rita Ora.
CelebritiesArkansas Online

TELEVISION: There's no such thing as a 'Nicole Kidman' role

If you want an overview of the past three decades at the movies — especially of prestige pictures and art-house cinema — you could do a lot worse than the filmography of Nicole Kidman. Within the Australian native and 2003 Oscar-winner's projects are glimpses of the trends that have shaped...
TV & Videoscodelist.biz

Horror trip with Nicole Kidman on Amazon Prime

Nicole Kidman becomes the sinister head of a recreation department and Jason Momoa goes on a vengeance campaign. The overview reveals which streaming highlights the week has in store. After “Big Little Lies”, another bestseller by Liane Moriarty becomes a series – and again Nicole Kidman plays the leading role....
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Amazon TV Review – Nine Perfect Strangers

Martin Carr reviews Amazon series Nine Perfect Strangers…. The talent behind this Hulu original, making its way onto Amazon this August beggars belief. Writer John-Henry Butterworth penned Edge of Tomorrow, Get On Up and Le Mans ‘66. Director Jonathan Levine was behind teenage zombie rom-com Warm Bodies, comedy drama 50/50 and had a hand in Seth Rogen hit Longshot. After all that, if you throw industry heavyweight David E. Kelley into the mix things start to get serious.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘Yellowjackets’ Series Trailer Starring Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci

Showtime’s set a November 14, 2021 premiere date for the dramatic series Yellowjackets starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The premiere date announcement was accompanied by the series’ first trailer. The cast also includes Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter),...
codelist.biz

Nicole Kidman always stayed in the role

On August 18, Hulu will present the new miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, which will be distributed internationally and therefore also in Germany by Amazon Prime Video. After the HBO dramas Big Little Lies and The Undoing, this is the third series with Australian film star Nicole Kidman within a few years. And how much passion the Oscar winner has put into the project, she now revealed at a TCA panel.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Series Teaser: Margaret Qualley In “Maid”

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the ten-episode drama series “Maid” which hails from Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and stars Margaret Qualley (“The Leftovers,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). The story follows a single mother’s incredible story of hard work as she endures a low-paying housecleaning job in...
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

'The Witcher' Writer Jenny Klein Replaces Jessika Borsicsky as Showrunner on NBC's 'The Thing About Pam'

“The Witcher” writer Jenny Klein, who was on the creative team for NBC and Blumhouse Television’s limited podcast-to-screen adaptation “The Thing About Pam,” has been promoted to showrunner of the series. Klein, who has also written for “Supernatural” and “Jessica Jones,” replaces Jessika Borsiczky (“House of Lies,” “Sex/Life”). Borsiczky left the project due to creative differences and thus far is still being credited as an executive producer.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Nicole Kidman and Other TV Stars Who've Tackled The Toughest Accents

Watch: Manny Jacinto Gets Masterclass Working Opposite Nicole Kidman. Nicole Kidman may be a Hollywood star, but deep down, she's an Aussie at heart. The 54-year-old actress was raised in the suburbs of Sydney, so when it came time to become Masha for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers—in which she plays a Russian living in Australia—it didn't take much work to nail the accent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy