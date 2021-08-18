Cancel
Public Online Auction Thursday,

News-Herald.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic Online Auction Thursday, September 2, 10am. SECURE PACK STORAGE 1325 Highway 321, North Lenoir City, TN 865-888-7225 1 Unit, Cash Only, Online bids Only. Right to refuse a bid. Sommer Aschenbrener, Unit number A75. Artwork, boxes, luggage, miscellaneous items. Unit will be sold on www.StorageAuctions.com. 1 Unit, Cash Only, Online bids Only. Right to refuse a bid. Keith Williamson, Unit number A81. Car seat, boxes, miscellaneous items. Unit will be sold on www.StorageAuctions.com. August 18, 2021.

