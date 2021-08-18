Flood Advisory issued for Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Panola; Rusk; Shelby FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SHELBY, PANOLA AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSK COUNTIES At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms have moved out of the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, particularly along Murvaul Creek and Sixmile Creek. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Carthage, Tenaha, Timpson, Joaquin, Pinehill, Minden, Mount Enterprise, Gary City, Dotson, Woods, Fairplay, Lawsonville, Paxton, Deadwood, Front and Midyett.